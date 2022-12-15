Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $142.68 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $170.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

