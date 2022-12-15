Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 704 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 1.8% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Southern stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

