Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Target Stock Up 1.1 %

TGT stock opened at $152.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.07. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

