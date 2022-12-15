NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.46. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 63,676 shares trading hands.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

Further Reading

