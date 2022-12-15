Nathan G. Brower Sells 4,972 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 4,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,670.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,730.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATR opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 50.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1,065.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 63.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

NATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.