National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert G. Adams Purchases 1,000 Shares

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,016.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE NHI traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 242,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,613. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in National Health Investors by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 354,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National Health Investors by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,169,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

