Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 1.0 %

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.23. 45,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,913. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 4,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,670.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,730.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 405,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

