Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $196.70

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.60 million and $196.70 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00120899 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00225843 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00054687 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00040668 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000754 BTC.

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,069,938 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

