Nblh Price Reaches $0.0003 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Nblh token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nblh has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Nblh has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $1,895.99 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nblh Profile

Nblh’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00029004 USD and is down -17.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,218.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

