nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $36.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Scotiabank began coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on nCino to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. nCino has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 0.35.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $363,930.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,005 shares of company stock valued at $527,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $1,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in nCino by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in nCino by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of nCino by 6.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

