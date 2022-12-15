Nebulas Market Capitalization Achieves $1.59 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $56,111.54 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009208 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $905.56 or 0.05191149 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00504018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,109,940 coins and its circulating supply is 63,598,138 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

