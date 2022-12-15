Needham & Company LLC Raises MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $110.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 1.9 %

MKSI stock opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after buying an additional 547,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,275,000 after buying an additional 168,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

