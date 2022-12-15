Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Trading Down 1.4%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 8,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nemaura Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Nemaura Medical Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nemaura Medical

About Nemaura Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nemaura Medical stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ:NMRD Get Rating ) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Nemaura Medical worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

