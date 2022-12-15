Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Trading Down 1.4%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 8,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nemaura Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.02.
About Nemaura Medical
Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.
