Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.76 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.13). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.12), with a volume of 5,148,322 shares traded.
Specifically, insider James Ormondroyd sold 487,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £418,934.38 ($513,966.85).
Netcall Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.60 million and a PE ratio of 4,525.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21.
Netcall Company Profile
Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.
