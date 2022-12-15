Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.76 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.13). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.12), with a volume of 5,148,322 shares traded.

Specifically, insider James Ormondroyd sold 487,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £418,934.38 ($513,966.85).

Get Netcall alerts:

Netcall Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.60 million and a PE ratio of 4,525.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21.

Netcall Increases Dividend

Netcall Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 0.54 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.50%.

(Get Rating)

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.