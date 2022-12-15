Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Nevro Stock Performance

NYSE:NVRO opened at $41.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. Nevro has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 26.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Further Reading

