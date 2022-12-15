New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $127,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 69,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Ford Motor by 64.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 62,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 24,789 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

