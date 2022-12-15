New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $241,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 222,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 125,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.