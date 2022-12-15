New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $357.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

