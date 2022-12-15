New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Down to $48.88

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.88, but opened at $46.02. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $45.18, with a volume of 53,908 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

New Fortress Energy Increases Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.82%. This is a boost from New Fortress Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,487 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 135.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.