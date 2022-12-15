New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Down to $48.88

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.88, but opened at $46.02. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $45.18, with a volume of 53,908 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy Increases Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.82%. This is an increase from New Fortress Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $5,576,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.