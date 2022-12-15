New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NYMTZ opened at $16.15 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12.
About New York Mortgage Trust
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMTZ)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.