New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NYMTZ opened at $16.15 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $25.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

