NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.41) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NRR traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 79.80 ($0.98). The stock had a trading volume of 81,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,383. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 66.70 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.60 ($1.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.39. The company has a market cap of £247.22 million and a P/E ratio of 886.67.

In related news, insider Will Hobman bought 26,875 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £19,887.50 ($24,398.85).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

