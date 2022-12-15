Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Up 2.7%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. 4,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 150,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEXA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nexa Resources from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $757.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $702.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.06 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

