NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the November 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NexTech AR Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXCF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 106,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,942. The company has a market cap of $66.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.77. NexTech AR Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Get NexTech AR Solutions alerts:

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for NexTech AR Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.