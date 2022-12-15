NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,076 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.05% of NextEra Energy worth $80,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.63. The stock had a trading volume of 97,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,044,753. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

