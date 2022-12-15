Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires 11,555 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 2.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Citigroup by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE C opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

