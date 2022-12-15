Nexus Investment Management ULC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29,221.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 267,377 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 734.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 286,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,383,000 after purchasing an additional 252,498 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Shares of UNP opened at $217.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.