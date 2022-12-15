Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 35.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

