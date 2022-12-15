Nexus Investment Management ULC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 67,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.27. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

