Nexus Investment Management ULC Raises Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,811 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 3.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $27,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,569,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,067,000 after buying an additional 310,380 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $1,171,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.77.

BNS stock opened at C$49.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.37. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$45.26 and a 1 year high of C$74.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

