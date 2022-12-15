NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) EVP Sells $579,150.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NIKE Trading Down 2.6 %

NKE stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,516. The firm has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $171.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of NIKE

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

