NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 261.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,962,000 after purchasing an additional 835,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7,196.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 674,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,983,000 after purchasing an additional 665,609 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $171.19. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

