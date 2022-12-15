Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Mark A. Russell Sells 927,429 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,984,698.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,222.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nikola Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.40.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 376.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 106.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikola (NKLA)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.