Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.21

Shares of Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

