Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 226,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 416,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 million and a PE ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 265,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 104,698 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

