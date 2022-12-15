Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Up 2.9%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $243.18 and last traded at $242.81. 4,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 278,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Nordson Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nordson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Nordson by 21.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 52.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,651.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after buying an additional 234,107 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

