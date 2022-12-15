Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion. Nordson also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN opened at $235.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.98 and a 200 day moving average of $222.13. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $269.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.20.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after buying an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,794,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

