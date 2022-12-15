Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. Illumina comprises approximately 1.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $622,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,482 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2,162.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 181 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,494. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

