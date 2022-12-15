Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,920. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

