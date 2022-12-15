Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stolper Co

Stolper Co grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 3.2% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after buying an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $531.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $520.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

