Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Fidus Investment worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,933 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter.

Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

FDUS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,584. The stock has a market cap of $462.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

