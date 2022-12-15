Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 131 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO traded down $13.30 on Thursday, hitting $561.14. 72,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,094. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.47. The stock has a market cap of $227.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

