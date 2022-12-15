Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE SYK traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.97. 18,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,376. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.42. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

