Novare Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,676 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,738. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

