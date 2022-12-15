Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Trading Down 3.8 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of IBM traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.22. The company had a trading volume of 160,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,591. The stock has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.90. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

