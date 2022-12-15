Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 543 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.78.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $7.20 on Thursday, hitting $314.73. 4,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,827. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

