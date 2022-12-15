Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE NVO traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.20. 16,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,493. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

