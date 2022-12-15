NSUR COIN (NSUR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $98.60 Million

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded 14% lower against the dollar. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $32,533.77 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NSUR COIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $899.95 or 0.05169218 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00502497 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.45 or 0.29773187 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NSUR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NSUR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.