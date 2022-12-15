NuCypher Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.00 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $71.00 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

