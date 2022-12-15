nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

nVent Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. nVent Electric has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,496,477.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 207,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 176,195 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after buying an additional 158,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after buying an additional 152,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

